Yandle is a healthy scratch Thursday for Game 3 against Tampa Bay, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Yandle produced a pair of assists in Game 1 but was held scoreless in just 13:43 of ice time in Game 2. The Panthers rolled with seven defensemen in Game 2 but dressed six Thursday to accommodate the return of Sam Bennett from suspension, and it'll be interesting to see if Yandle returns Saturday for Game 4.