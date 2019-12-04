Panthers' Keith Yandle: Helpers in three straight

Yandle picked up an assist in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Wild.

Yandle has four helpers over the last three games, bringing his point total to 22 in 27 games. He also tallied five shots and a minus-3 rating in 24:56 of ice time in Tuesday's contest. After starting off the season with limited ice time, Yandle has seen over 23 minutes in each of the last four games -- something he only did three times in his first 23 games.