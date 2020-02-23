Panthers' Keith Yandle: Helps out on power play

Yandle notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and a minus-4 rating in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

Yandle was not great defensively in the contest, but he at least got on the scoresheet. The 33-year-old is at 43 points (21 on the power play), 118 shots and a minus-1 rating through 62 contests this year. Yandle remains an elite producer with the man advantage, but his even-strength numbers as well as his ice time are down significantly in 2019-20.