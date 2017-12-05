Panthers' Keith Yandle: Helps out with three assists
Yandle had three helpers during a 5-4 loss to the Islanders.
Yandle hadn't scored in either of the past two games for the team from Long Island, but he stepped up well in this one and gets the ice time needed to allow him to make a regular impact in fantasy. If he's producing on offense, he'll make a decent play off your bench.
