Panthers' Keith Yandle: Hits 40 assists again
Yandle picked up two assists in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.
Yandle now has 40 assists on the season; it's the sixth season in the last seven that he's hit that mark. Yandle remains a strong fantasy defender into his 30s.
More News
-
Panthers' Keith Yandle: Helps out on power play•
-
Panthers' Keith Yandle: Snaps slump with two helpers•
-
Panthers' Keith Yandle: Explodes for four points•
-
Panthers' Keith Yandle: Shot deflected home•
-
Panthers' Keith Yandle: Productive on power play•
-
Panthers' Keith Yandle: No points in offensive battle•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.