Panthers' Keith Yandle: Keeps piling up points
Yandle finished Sunday's 5-1 win over the Sharks with two points, both coming on Florida power plays.
Yandle's first boxscore scribble came in the form of a power-play goal, Yandle's third goal of 2019-20. The defenseman picked up his second point of the night with an assist on Brett Connolly's power-play goal midway through the third. Yandle's 23 assists place him second among defensemen. John Carlson leads all blueliners with 32 helpers.
More News
-
Panthers' Keith Yandle: Riding four-game assist streak•
-
Panthers' Keith Yandle: Helpers in three straight•
-
Panthers' Keith Yandle: Assists on two of three•
-
Panthers' Keith Yandle: Stays hot with two helpers•
-
Panthers' Keith Yandle: Three-point effort in huge win•
-
Panthers' Keith Yandle: Bags another helper•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.