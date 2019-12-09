Panthers' Keith Yandle: Keeps piling up points

Yandle finished Sunday's 5-1 win over the Sharks with two points, both coming on Florida power plays.

Yandle's first boxscore scribble came in the form of a power-play goal, Yandle's third goal of 2019-20. The defenseman picked up his second point of the night with an assist on Brett Connolly's power-play goal midway through the third. Yandle's 23 assists place him second among defensemen. John Carlson leads all blueliners with 32 helpers.