Yandle produced an assist and five shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Stars.

Yandle set up Radko Gudas' tally in the second period to give the Panthers a 2-1 lead. The 34-year-old Yandle snapped a five-game point drought with the assist. The Massachusetts native is up to 22 points, 82 shots on net and a minus-6 rating through 43 appearances. He's seen a reduced role on the second pairing, but 15 of his 22 points have come with the man advantage. That's enough to keep him on the fantasy radar.