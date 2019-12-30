Panthers' Keith Yandle: No points in offensive battle
Yandle couldn't find the scoresheet in Sunday's 6-5 win over the Canadiens.
Despite the Panthers scoring 11 goals during the weekend back-to-back, Yandle walked away with a minus-2 rating and no points. The 33-year-old veteran has been streaky this year and has seen the fourth-lowest average ice time of his career (20:30), but is still on pace for a career-high 65 points.
More News
-
Panthers' Keith Yandle: Picks up two points in third period•
-
Panthers' Keith Yandle: Keeps piling up points•
-
Panthers' Keith Yandle: Riding four-game assist streak•
-
Panthers' Keith Yandle: Helpers in three straight•
-
Panthers' Keith Yandle: Assists on two of three•
-
Panthers' Keith Yandle: Stays hot with two helpers•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.