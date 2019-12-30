Panthers' Keith Yandle: No points in offensive battle

Yandle couldn't find the scoresheet in Sunday's 6-5 win over the Canadiens.

Despite the Panthers scoring 11 goals during the weekend back-to-back, Yandle walked away with a minus-2 rating and no points. The 33-year-old veteran has been streaky this year and has seen the fourth-lowest average ice time of his career (20:30), but is still on pace for a career-high 65 points.