Panthers' Keith Yandle: Not seeing the ice

Yandle saw only 16:18 of ice time in Monday's 6-3 win over the Devils.

Considering 4:53 of that came on the power play, it is clear head coach Joel Quenneville is trying to limit Yandle's time in the defensive zone. Yandle had an impressive 62 points last season, but ended the season a minus-17. He is still on the Panthers' first power-play unit, but his last of even-strength ice time will definitely bite into his fantasy value.