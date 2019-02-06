Panthers' Keith Yandle: Not slowing down after break
Yandle added another power play assist during a 3-2 loss to the Blues on Tuesday.
With 26 power play points on the season, Yandle is approaching his career high of 31 set back in the 2013-14 season. He earned a spot in the All-Star Game by leading all defensemen in power play points, and he already has two in his three games since the end of the All-Star break.
