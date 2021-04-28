Yandle recorded a power-play assist and six shots on goal in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Predators.
Yandle set up Aleksander Barkov's first-period marker in Tuesday's high-scoring battle. The 34-year-old Yandle has just four assists in 15 games in April. For the season, he's at 24 points (17 on the power play), 102 shots on net and a minus-10 rating in 51 appearances.
More News
-
Panthers' Keith Yandle: Nabs assist Tuesday•
-
Panthers' Keith Yandle: Dishes on power play•
-
Panthers' Keith Yandle: Distributor on two goals•
-
Panthers' Keith Yandle: Pots winner against Stars•
-
Panthers' Keith Yandle: Three helpers against Wings•
-
Panthers' Keith Yandle: Still getting it done on PP•