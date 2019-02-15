Panthers' Keith Yandle: Notches rare even-strength point

Yandle collected an assist during a 3-2 shootout win over the Flames on Thursday.

Despite having 43 points on the season, Thursday's point was only his 16th at even strength. Although Yandle hasn't shown any signs of slowing down, he could be in for some trouble if the Panthers' power play hits a roadblock.

More News
Our Latest Stories