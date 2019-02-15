Panthers' Keith Yandle: Notches rare even-strength point
Yandle collected an assist during a 3-2 shootout win over the Flames on Thursday.
Despite having 43 points on the season, Thursday's point was only his 16th at even strength. Although Yandle hasn't shown any signs of slowing down, he could be in for some trouble if the Panthers' power play hits a roadblock.
More News
-
Panthers' Keith Yandle: Notches two points Saturday•
-
Panthers' Keith Yandle: Not slowing down after break•
-
Panthers' Keith Yandle: Adds to power-play point total•
-
Panthers' Keith Yandle: Benched in blowout•
-
Panthers' Keith Yandle: Productive in loss to Jackets•
-
Panthers' Keith Yandle: Scores sixth goal•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...