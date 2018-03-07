Play

Panthers' Keith Yandle: Notches two assists Tuesday

Yandle recorded two assists, one on the power play, while adding four shots, a blocked shot and a plus-1 rating in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Lightning.

The veteran blueliner has topped 40 points for the fifth straight season and the eighth time in his career, with only the lockout-shortened 2012-13 campaign breaking his streak. Yandle's also picked up his scoring pace with the Panthers fighting for a playoff spot, scoring 16 points (one goal, 15 assists) in the last 16 games, and he seems poised to carry that momentum straight through into April.

