Panthers' Keith Yandle: Notches two points Saturday

Yandle tallied a goal, a power-play assist and three shots during Saturday's 5-4 overtime win against the Capitals.

Yandle set up the game-winning goal by Mike Hoffman with his 34th assist and 41st point of the campaign. Only a dismal minus-17 rating blemishes the 32-year-old's fantasy value, and even that shouldn't deter fantasy owners from deploying him regularly down the stretch.