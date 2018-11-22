Panthers' Keith Yandle: Notches two power-play assists
Yandle dished out two assists on the man advantage in Wednesday's 7-3 loss to Tampa Bay.
In his age-32 season, Yandle has found a new level of offensive production. He's scored four goals and 19 points in 19 games, currently on pace for his first 60-point performance.
More News
-
Panthers' Keith Yandle: Pots goal in rough outing•
-
Panthers' Keith Yandle: Continues seven-game scoring streak•
-
Panthers' Keith Yandle: Force on power play•
-
Panthers' Keith Yandle: Two points in Global Series equalizer•
-
Panthers' Keith Yandle: Adds another assist late in game•
-
Panthers' Keith Yandle: Registers power-play helper•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...