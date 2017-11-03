Panthers' Keith Yandle: Picks up helper in loss
Yandle registered an assist in a 7-3 loss to Columbus on Thursday.
The 31-year-old blueliner totaled a season-low 18:10 of ice time and failed to record any time with a man advantage during Florida's one power play attempt. It feels like a slow start for Yandle with just one goal and six points in 12 games, but that 0.5 points-per-game output is spot-on with his performance last season. Yandle will look to build some momentum Saturday against the Rangers.
