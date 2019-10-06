Panthers' Keith Yandle: Picks up helper on man advantage
Yandle dished his first assist of the season in Saturday's 4-3 win over Tampa Bay.
Yandle is a key piece to the dominant Panthers' power play that went 2-for-3 in the win. Last season he set a career-high in points with 62, with 39 of those points coming on the power play. If your league counts plus-minus however, be leery. Yandle is shaky in his own zone, and with that many of his points coming from the man advantage, his plus-minus rating has always been low. Last season he ended the year a minus-17.
