Panthers' Keith Yandle: Picks up two points in Monday's win
Yandle scored a goal and an assist in Monday's 3-0 win over the Islanders.
He also chipped in four shots, a blocked shot and a plus-2 rating. Yandle has two goals and 14 points through 14 games in March, and he should continue to be a fantasy force over the season's final contests as the Panthers try to catch the Devils for the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference playoff picture.
