Panthers' Keith Yandle: Picks up two points in third period

Yandle registered and a goal and an assist with three shots and two blocks in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Bruins.

Both of Yandle's points came in the third period with Florida attempting to erase a 3-0 deficit. He set up Mark Pysyk's goal early in the frame to get the Panthers on the board, then scored his fourth goal of the year midway through the period. Yandle has reached the scoresheet in six of his last eight games, with two goals and eight assists during that stretch.