Panthers' Keith Yandle: Picks up two points in third period
Yandle registered and a goal and an assist with three shots and two blocks in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Bruins.
Both of Yandle's points came in the third period with Florida attempting to erase a 3-0 deficit. He set up Mark Pysyk's goal early in the frame to get the Panthers on the board, then scored his fourth goal of the year midway through the period. Yandle has reached the scoresheet in six of his last eight games, with two goals and eight assists during that stretch.
More News
-
Panthers' Keith Yandle: Keeps piling up points•
-
Panthers' Keith Yandle: Riding four-game assist streak•
-
Panthers' Keith Yandle: Helpers in three straight•
-
Panthers' Keith Yandle: Assists on two of three•
-
Panthers' Keith Yandle: Stays hot with two helpers•
-
Panthers' Keith Yandle: Three-point effort in huge win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.