Panthers' Keith Yandle: Point-per-game pace over past 24
Yandle contributed a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 7-2 victory over Ottawa.
Yandle scored his seventh goal of the season in the opening frame and added his 42nd helper in the second period, bringing the veteran blueliner one point shy of a fourth career 50-point campaign. Of his 49 points, 24 have come in the last 24 games.
