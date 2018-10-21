Panthers' Keith Yandle: Point streak at five games
Yandle scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to Detroit.
The points stretched Yandle's current streak to five games and seven points (one goal, six assists). He's as hot as they come right now. Make sure you take advantage.
