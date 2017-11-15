Panthers' Keith Yandle: Posts first multi-point effort this season

Yandle dished out assists on the power play and at even strength in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over Dallas.

This was Yandle's first multi-point effort of the season. While his scoring has been spaced out, the puck-moving blueliner is having a fine offensive campaign with nine points. Only two of those have come with the extra man, but that pace should pick up considering Yandle racked up 18 power-play points during his first season in the Sunshine State.