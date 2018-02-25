Panthers' Keith Yandle: Posts two assists versus Penguins

Yandle picked up two assists and two shots on goal in a 6-5 victory over the Penguins on Saturday.

The 31-year-old doesn't score as many goals as he used to, but he still racks up his fair amount of points with assists. He is now four assists shy of his total last season, which was his first with the Panthers. Yandle is trending in the right direction too with five assists in the last five games. Finally, he has an even rating this season, which doesn't sound like much, but he hasn't been even or positive in that category since 2012-13.