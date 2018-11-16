Panthers' Keith Yandle: Pots goal in rough outing
Yandle scored a power-play goal but had a rough night on defense as the Panthers lost 7-3 to the Blue Jackets on Thursday.
Yandle ended the game with a minus-4 rating after a rough night on defense. The 32-year-old has been the Panthers' best defenseman so far this season, so expect a bounce-back game against the Rangers on Saturday.
