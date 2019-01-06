Panthers' Keith Yandle: Productive in loss to Jackets

Yandle notched two assists in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.

The veteran blueliner continues to deliver, and Yandle now has two goals and 13 points in 16 games since the beginning of December. He set a career high with 59 points back in 2010-11, but with 35 points (six goals, 29 assists) already this season in only 40 games, he seems poised to blow past that mark in 2018-19.