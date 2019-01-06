Panthers' Keith Yandle: Productive in loss to Jackets
Yandle notched two assists in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.
The veteran blueliner continues to deliver, and Yandle now has two goals and 13 points in 16 games since the beginning of December. He set a career high with 59 points back in 2010-11, but with 35 points (six goals, 29 assists) already this season in only 40 games, he seems poised to blow past that mark in 2018-19.
More News
-
Panthers' Keith Yandle: Scores sixth goal•
-
Panthers' Keith Yandle: Continues collecting points•
-
Panthers' Keith Yandle: Delivering points like never before•
-
Panthers' Keith Yandle: Builds assist streak•
-
Panthers' Keith Yandle: Collects another power-play point•
-
Panthers' Keith Yandle: Notches two power-play assists•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...