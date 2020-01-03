Panthers' Keith Yandle: Productive on power play
Yandle drew two assists and had one hit in Thursday's 6-3 win over Ottawa.
Both of Yandle's assists came with the man advantage, giving him 15 power-play helpers on the season. Yandle hasn't scored a goal in eight games and he owns a minus-6 rating in his last five games, but he's been plenty productive overall this season with four goals and 32 points in 40 games.
