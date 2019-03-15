Panthers' Keith Yandle: Provides helper on power play
Yandle registered a power-play assist in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.
The helper gives Yandle 55 points (nine goals, 46 assists) in 70 games, just four shy of his career high from 2010-11. He has picked up 35 power-play points this season, tied for second in the league with Steven Stamkos in that category. The blueliner may have an unsightly minus-15 rating, but the hefty point production more than makes up for it.
