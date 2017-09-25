Panthers' Keith Yandle: Records one hit

Yandle logged one hit Sunday, helping his team earn a 4-2 preseason victory over Tampa Bay.

The workhorse was held off the point sheet, but still logged a team high 20:32 of time on ice -- including 4:34 on the first power-play unit and 3:33 on the penalty kill. Although Yandle played on the first defensive unit Sunday, Aaron Ekblad wasn't in the lineup and Yandle will likely be bumped down to a second pairing with Mark Pysyk when the 2017-18 season starts. The 31-year-old has put up three straight 40-point seasons, and there's no reason he can't continue the trend this year.