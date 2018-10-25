Panthers' Keith Yandle: Registers power-play helper
Yandle was the main power-play distributor on Mike Hoffman's overtime winner Wednesday, as the Panthers stunned the Islanders on the road, 3-2.
With one goal and seven helpers through eight games, Yandle is off to an excellent start to the season, though this was only the second man-advantage point for the Ironman in 2018-19. He's averaging more than 25 minutes of ice time per contest and few defensemen across the league have a higher floor than the Boston native.
