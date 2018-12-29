Panthers' Keith Yandle: Scores sixth goal
Yandle scored a goal on three shots but registered a minus-2 rating in a 5-3 loss to the Canadiens on Friday.
It was a typical night for the defenseman. Yandle has six goals and 32 points in 36 games, putting him on pace for a new career high in both scoring categories. But Yandle is also a bit of a liability in the plus/minus category with his minus-8 rating. He's posted a minus-2 rating in the last seven games. Still, considering he's registered a plus-1 rating in December, Yandle's scoring still outweighs his occasional bad nights in the plus/minus department.
