Panthers' Keith Yandle: Sets two franchise records

Yandle picked up an assist during a 4-2 win over the Coyotes on Thursday.

The assist gave Yandle 58 points on the season, setting a single-season record for points by a Panthers' defenseman. He also broke the franchise record for power-play points by any skater with 38 points with the same point. Yandle is one point behind his career-best offensive season set during the 2010-11 season.