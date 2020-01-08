Panthers' Keith Yandle: Shot deflected home

Yandle picked up an assist in a 5-2 loss to the Coyotes on Tuesday.

Yandle's quick shot from the point was directed in by Noel Acciari for the Panthers' first goal of the game. Over his last eight games, Yandle has only managed three points while recording a minus-8 rating. The offense has been there for the 33-year-old -- 33 points in 43 games -- but he has struggled in his own zone. Head coach Joel Quenneville has dropped his average ice time down two minutes to 20:20 compared to last season.