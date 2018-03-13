Panthers' Keith Yandle: Shot happy in milestone game
Yandle, who was skating in his 700th career game, went minus-2 with five empty shots on goal in Monday's 5-3 home loss to the Senators.
The iron-man streak is the longest in the NHL. Despite how he missed the scoresheet, Yandle's fantasy owners shouldn't be too upset given that he put so much rubber on net. The American defenseman averages around 24.5 minutes of ice time, including more than three minutes on the power play. Such a heavy role has helped Yandle reach six goals and 40 assists through 67 games, putting him near the elite group in said category.
