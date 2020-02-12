Panthers' Keith Yandle: Snaps slump with two helpers

Yandle picked up two assists in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Devils.

The veteran blueliner had failed to find the scoresheet in seven straight games coming into Tuesday, but Yandle broke out of his slump with a solid performance. On the season, he now has five goals and 41 points through 56 games -- the seventh straight campaign in which he's topped the 40-point mark, and the 10th of his career.