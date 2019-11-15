Panthers' Keith Yandle: Stays hot with two helpers
Yandle dished out two assists -- one on the power play -- in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Jets.
Yandle capitalized on a matchup against Winnipeg's vulnerable penalty kill, notching his ninth power-play point of the season. The veteran blueliner has 15 points overall through 19 games, including seven points in the past four games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.