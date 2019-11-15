Play

Panthers' Keith Yandle: Stays hot with two helpers

Yandle dished out two assists -- one on the power play -- in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Jets.

Yandle capitalized on a matchup against Winnipeg's vulnerable penalty kill, notching his ninth power-play point of the season. The veteran blueliner has 15 points overall through 19 games, including seven points in the past four games.

