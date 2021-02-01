Yandle recorded two power-play assists in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Red Wings.

The veteran defenseman seemed to be on the verge of losing his spot in the game-day lineup at the beginning of the season, but all Yandle has done since is score two goals and six points in six games out of the gate. with all but one of the goals coming on the power play. His role at even strength has been scaled back, but as long as Yandle is a key man when Florida has the man advantage, he'll be a valuable fantasy asset.