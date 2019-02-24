Panthers' Keith Yandle: Strong effort in win
Yandle scored a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Kings.
The veteran blueliner now has nine goals and 47 points through 60 games, but an incredible 30 of them (seven goals, 23 assists) have come with the man advantage, leaving him one point shy of his career high in that category. Yandle has never before put together a 60-point campaign, but barring a late-season slump he appears set to do just that at age 32.
