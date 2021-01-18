Yandle scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.

The league's reigning ironman extended his streak to 867 games, and he rewarded head coach Joel Quenneville's change of heart with a goal. Unfortunately, Yandle took a holding minor that led to a Blackhawks goal, but the Panthers won, so all's well that ends well. Assuming Yandle stays in the lineup, the 34-year-old should see plenty of power-play time despite a third-pairing role at even strength. Fantasy managers may be wary of him falling out of favor with the coaching staff, but he's long been a strong offensive force with five seasons of 50 or more points to his name.