Panthers' Keith Yandle: Three-game, six-point scoring streak

Yandle set up two goals in Florida's 3-2 win over Detroit on Saturday night.

Yandle is on a three-game, six-point scoring streak that includes four helpers. And he has 10 points in his last 10 games. Yandle is on pace for his first 50-point season since 2013-14.

