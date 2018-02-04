Panthers' Keith Yandle: Three-game, six-point scoring streak
Yandle set up two goals in Florida's 3-2 win over Detroit on Saturday night.
Yandle is on a three-game, six-point scoring streak that includes four helpers. And he has 10 points in his last 10 games. Yandle is on pace for his first 50-point season since 2013-14.
