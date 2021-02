Yandle picked up three assists, one on the power play, in Friday's 7-2 win over the Red Wings.

He notched two helpers in the first period and the third in the third, as Yandle snapped out of a mini-drought that had seen him produce only two points (both assists) over the prior seven games. On the season, the veteran blueliner is proving he can still be an offensive asset with two goals and 12 points in 15 contests.