Panthers' Keith Yandle: Three-point effort in huge win

Yandle scored a goal and two assists, with one helper coming on the power play, in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Bruins.

Boston scored four times in the second period to take a 4-0 lead, but Florida turned the tables in the third by scoring four unanswered goals of its own, and Yandle's tally tied the game with 99 seconds remaining in regulation. The veteran blueliner has points in six of the last seven games, and on the season he's collected two goals and 13 points in 18 contests -- with eight of those points (one goal, seven helpers) coming on the power play.