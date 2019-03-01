Panthers' Keith Yandle: Tops 50 points for fourth time

Yandle provided a pair of assists on the power play in a 6-5 shootout loss to the Golden Knights on Thursday.

The effort gave Yandle his fourth 50-point season, and his second consecutive year with such output for the Panthers. Yandle was also one of three Panthers blueliners to record four blocked shots (along with Aaron Ekblad and Mike Matheson). With 51 points in 63 games and ample power-play production, Yandle remains an elite defenseman option in fantasy play.