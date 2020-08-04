Yandle notched two assists, one on the power play, during Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Islanders in Game 2 of their Stanley Cup Qualifier.
The veteran blueliner did his best to help the Panthers even up the series, but the game was all Isles for the final 30 minutes. With Florida facing elimination Wednesday afternoon, Yandle may need to step up with another strong performance.
