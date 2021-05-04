Yandle produced two assists -- including a power-play helper -- in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over the Stars.
Yandle was clutch in this contest, particularly when he delivered the primary assist to captain Aleksander Barkov in overtime and on the man advantage. The Ironman managed his first multi-point game since March 6, though Yandle has five box-score multipliers on the season.
