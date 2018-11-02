Panthers' Keith Yandle: Two points in Global Series equalizer

Yandle scored a goal and an assist -- both on the power play -- in Friday's 4-2 Global Series win over the Jets in Finland.

His goal late in the second period proved to be the game-winner, giving Yandle an outstanding three goals and 12 points through 11 games. After reaching the 50-point plateau for the third time in his career in 2017-18, the veteran blueliner seems headed for an even better campaign this time around.