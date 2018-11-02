Panthers' Keith Yandle: Two points including game-winner against Jets

Yandle scored a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Friday's 4-2 win over the Jets

His goal late in the second period proved to be the game-winner, giving Yandle an outstanding three goals and 12 points through 11 games. After reaching the 50-point plateau for the third time in his career in 2017-18, the veteran blueliner seems headed for an even better campaign this time around.