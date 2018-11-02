Panthers' Keith Yandle: Two points including game-winner against Jets
Yandle scored a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Friday's 4-2 win over the Jets
His goal late in the second period proved to be the game-winner, giving Yandle an outstanding three goals and 12 points through 11 games. After reaching the 50-point plateau for the third time in his career in 2017-18, the veteran blueliner seems headed for an even better campaign this time around.
More News
-
Panthers' Keith Yandle: Adds another assist late in game•
-
Panthers' Keith Yandle: Registers power-play helper•
-
Panthers' Keith Yandle: Point streak at five games•
-
Panthers' Keith Yandle: Collects two helpers in comeback attempt•
-
Panthers' Keith Yandle: Back at practice after injury•
-
Panthers' Keith Yandle: Exits with injury•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...