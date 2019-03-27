Panthers' Keith Yandle: Ugly night in own zone

Yandle ended Tuesday's game a minus-3 as the Canadiens won 6-1.

Despite a minus-19 season rating, Yandle is not even in the bottom two on the Panthers for plus-minus. Mike Matheson (minus-27) and Mike Hoffman (minus-25) both "lead" in that category. Yandle is having a great season offensively with 58 points in 77 games, but with 38 of those points coming on the power play he has been hit hard into the negatives.

More News
Our Latest Stories