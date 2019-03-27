Panthers' Keith Yandle: Ugly night in own zone
Yandle ended Tuesday's game a minus-3 as the Canadiens won 6-1.
Despite a minus-19 season rating, Yandle is not even in the bottom two on the Panthers for plus-minus. Mike Matheson (minus-27) and Mike Hoffman (minus-25) both "lead" in that category. Yandle is having a great season offensively with 58 points in 77 games, but with 38 of those points coming on the power play he has been hit hard into the negatives.
