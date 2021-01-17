Yandle will play in Sunday's game against the Blackhawks, George Richards of Panthers Press Box reports.

Rumors have been floating recently that head coach Joel Quenneville would scratch Yandle for the season opener, thus ending his ironman streak of 866 straight games without an absence -- the longest active streak in the league. Public pressure and perhaps respect for the ongoing achievement swayed Quenneville to keep Yandle in the lineup, and the 34-year-old blueliner is expected to slot into the second pairing for Sunday's season opener. He produced 45 points over 69 games last year, including 21 on the power play.