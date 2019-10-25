Panthers' Keith Yandle: Wrangles helper
Yandle recorded an assist and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Flames.
The helper is Yandle's first point at even strength this season. The 33-year-old defenseman is sitting on four points and 25 shots through 10 games, far below pace compared to his career-high 62 points from last year.
