Panthers' Keith Yandle: Wrangles helper

Yandle recorded an assist and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Flames.

The helper is Yandle's first point at even strength this season. The 33-year-old defenseman is sitting on four points and 25 shots through 10 games, far below pace compared to his career-high 62 points from last year.

