Florida waived Connauton on Wednesday, Sportsnet's Chris Johnston reports.
Connauton attended the Panthers' training camp on a professional tryout agreement, and the team has yet to announce a contract signing, but the fact that he was waived Wednesday suggests a deal should be coming soon if it hasn't already been agreed upon. The 30-year-old blueliner will likely start the campaign on Florida's taxi squad.
